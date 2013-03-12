Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The first of over ten thousand lawsuits against the Johnson & Johnson unit DePuy has come to a verdict. A jury in California Superior Court, based in Los Angeles, has awarded $8.3 million in compensatory damages to Loren “Bill” Kransky, a retired prison guard from Montana. The jury concluded that the design of the DePuy ASR Xl metal-on-metal hip replacement caused his injuries but that DePuy properly warned of the risks and didn’t owe additional punitive damages. Johnson & Johnson, largest seller of health care products on earth, recalled 93,000 of the defective implants in August of 2010.



Johnson & Johnson claimed in 2010 that twelve percent of the recalled DePuy ASR metal-on-metal implants failed within five years. Last year, forty-four percent failed in Australia inside of seven years. Analysts have claimed the lawsuits could cost Johnson & Johnson billions of dollars to resolve. In the closing arguments to the five week trial Kransky’s attorney, Michael Kelly referred to the metal-on-metal implant. “This is not an imperfect hip; this is a public health disaster.”



Eric Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor has suggested that the verdict in this initial DePuy ASR Xl metal-on-metal hip recall trial is expected to set a “starting price” for other plaintiffs as far as settlement discussions. The overall verdict included $338,136 for Kransky’s medical expenses and an additional $8 million for his physical pain and emotional suffering.



The next trial regarding the ASR metal-on-metal hip is slated for March 11 in State Court in Chicago, Illinois. Csengeri Law will provide up to date information and documentation regarding that case. In order to serve California area clients who have suffered due to a recalled metal-on-metal hip implant, Csengeri Law keeps up to date records on all implant related law.



