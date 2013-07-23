Johnson & Johnson: Onyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ONXX) Acquisition Scenario

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The market for proteasome inhibitors, which currently stands at $2.3 billion, is experiencing rapid transformation. The launch of Onyx Pharmaceuticals’ Kyprolis, the second-in-class molecule launched in the US in July 2012, comes nine years after the initial approval of Velcade (bortezomib), the first-in-class blockbuster.



According to the just released Proteasome Inhibitors Market Report, J&J is the current global leader in the proteasome inhibitors market with Velcade. However, Takeda has been the de facto owner of blockbuster cancer fighter since it acquired Millennium Pharmaceuticals for $8.8 billion in April 2008. By acquiring Onyx Pharmaceuticals, J&J will able to maintain its lead position in the proteasom inhibitors space, according to the report.



Proteasome Inhibitors Market report assesses both approved and in-development second generation proteasome inhibitor molecules with emphasis on Bortezomib, Carfilzomib, Oprozomib, Ixazomib, Marizomib and Delanzomib.



The report, available exclusively at http://www.ereports.ch, opines on the current debate regarding Onyx Pharmaceuticals valuation and acquisition prospects, examines both the market and the companies active in this space, and offers an event impacted forecast to 2018.



Table of Contents



1. Hematological Cancer Therapies Market

2. Proteasome Inhibitors

2.1 Velcade (bortezomib)

2.2 Krypolis (carfilzomib)

3. Proteasome Inhibitors Market

4. Second Generation Proteasome Inhibitors

5. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Forecast



Companies Mentioned



1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Nereus Pharmaceuticals

3. Onyx Pharmaceuticals

4. Takeda

5. Teva Pharmaceuticals



List of Table & Figures



1. Hematological Cancer Therapies Market Forecast (2013 – 2018)

2. Commercially Available Medullary Proteasome Inhibitors

3. Velcade Sales Segmented by Marketing Company (2007 – 2012)

4. Krypolis 2013 Quarterly Sales Forecast

5. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Revenue & Growth Rate (2007 - 2012)

6. Second Generation Proteasome Inhibitors in Clinical Development

7. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Forecast (2013 - 2018)



