Johnson Matthey Company Analysis : High Growth Opportunities, Key Revenue Opportunities & Unknowns

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2022 -- Johnson Matthey is a specialty chemicals business group operating primarily in Europe, North America, and the APAC. It majorly operates in industries, such as Specialty Chemicals, Ceramics & Glass, Resins & Polymers, and more.



Johnson Matthey operates in markets such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (growing at 72.4% CAGR), Emission Control Catalysts Market (growing at 6.9% CAGR), and 3D Printing Ceramics Market (27.0% CAGR).



Apart from these, Johnson Matthey also operates in markets such as Shape Memory Alloys Market (market size $9.95 Bn in 2020, growing 11.2% CAGR), E-Bike Market (market size $42.39 Bn in 2020, growing at 11.1% CAGR), Piezoelectric Devices Market (market size $33.94 Bn in 2020, growing at 4.3% CAGR), and Battery Management System Market (market size $6.18 Bn in 2020, growing at 19.5% CAGR).



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/companies/johnson_matthey



Johnson Matthey High-Growth Opportunities across Industry Segments



Top Hot bets for Johnson Matthey in Specialty Chemicals Industry –



> Emission Control Catalysts Market - valued at $40.07 Bn in 2020 globally, growing at 6.9% CAGR

> Refinery Catalysts Market - valued at $4.07 Bn in 2020 globally, growing at 2.9% CAGR



Top Hot bets for Johnson Matthey in Ceramic & Glass Industry –



> 3D Printing Ceramics Market – valued at $0.12 Bn market globally, growing at 27% CAGR



Top Hot bets for Johnson Matthey in Resins & Polymers Industry –



> Industrial Absorbents Market – valued at $4.05 Bn market globally, growing at 5.1% CAGR



Top Hot bets for Johnson Matthey in Mining, Minerals & Materials Industry –



> Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market – valued at $9.42 Bn market globally, growing at 4.6% CAGR



Top Hot bets for Johnson Matthey in Equipment Machine and Tooling Industry –



> Shape Memory Alloys Market – valued at $9.95 Bn in 2020 globally, growing at 11.2% CAGR



Overall, these markets present a good opportunity for JOHNSON MATTHEY's growth.



Potential Growth Opportunities for Johnson Matthey



The most promising adjacent market opportunities for Johnson Matthey to potentially exploit for long-term revenue growth are –



> Battery Energy Storage System Market with a global market opportunity of $12.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8%

> 3D Printing Metals Market with a global market opportunity of $4.19 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.5%

> Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market with a global market opportunity of $2.88 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.1%

> Aerospace 3D Printing Market with a global market opportunity of $6.32 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.4%

> Military 3D Printing Market with a global market opportunity of $4.59 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.3%

> 3D Printing Filament Market with a global market opportunity of $2.55 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.1%

> 3D Printing Plastics Market with a global market opportunity of $3.13 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.1%

> Fuel Cells Market with a global market opportunity of $0.85 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.4%

3D Printing Materials Market with a global market opportunity of $4.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.5%

> Construction Equipment Market with a global market opportunity of $241.23 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

> Lithium-Ion Battery Market with a global market opportunity of $65.28 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%

> Micro-battery Market with a global market opportunity of $0.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.9%

> 3D Printing Market with a global market opportunity of $28.41 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.5%

> Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market with a global market opportunity of $24.21 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.7%



Johnson Matthey Competitors

Johnson Matthey Vs BASF SE



BASF SE is one of the major competitors of Johnson Matthey. It is one of the largest manufacturers of chemicals, plastics, and performance products. It operates in six business segments, namely, chemicals, functional materials & solutions, performance products, agricultural solutions, oil & gas, and others.



Johnson Matthey has also been focusing on several high-growth markets in which BASF SE does not operate. These include Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, 3D Printing Ceramics Market, Battery Management System Market, Shape Memory Alloys Market, E-Bike Market, and Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market.



BASF has been investing in a number of high-growth markets, which can present potential medium to long-term growth opportunities for Johnson Matthey. These include –



> Self-Healing Materials Market (market opportunity of $35.28 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 95%)

> Electric Vehicle (Car) Polymers Market (market opportunity of $87.68 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 67%)

> Green Ammonia Market (market opportunity of $0.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 54.9%)

> 3D Printing Metals Market (market opportunity of $4.19 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.5%)

> 3D Printing Plastics Market (market opportunity of $3.13 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.1%)

> Commodity Plastics Market (market opportunity of $596.1 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%)

> Molded Plastics Market (market opportunity of $536.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%), among others.



Strategies implemented by Johnson Matthey for growth in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market



Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that leverage innovative science to create solutions that make a difference to the world. The company's sustainable business framework is all about embedding the vision for a cleaner, healthier world through all aspects of its business and supply chains. The company operates through four business segments, namely, clean air, efficient natural resources, health, and new market.



With fluctuating economics for oil and greater impetus on more sustainable technologies and circular thinking, Johnson Matthey and BP saw a new application for FT technology by converting everyday household waste into high-grade aviation fuel. The upgraded technology consists of a novel reactor technology and a high activity catalyst at its core, which ensures that turning waste into jet fuel is a significant step toward sustainable aviation fuel production. The new process is three times more productive than traditional technology and requires only half the capital expenditure.



Strategies implemented by Johnson Matthey for growth in 3D Printing Ceramics Market



Johnson Matthey is engaged in developing and creating a wide range of solutions by applying its scientific expertise for clear air and improved health. Its products have multiple applications in automotive, chemical, medical & pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company offers 3D printing ceramic additive manufacturing products through its precious metal products segment. Johnson Matthey has a wide geographical presence. The company has 43 major manufacturing sites across the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, and China.



It is also one of the leading players in the 3D printing ceramics market. The company is constantly focused on innovation to expand its product portfolio in the forward direction. It is adopting organic growth strategies to maintain its market position through expansions and new product developments. For maintaining its competitive position in the market, the company is continuously engaged in establishing manufacturing facilities to cater to the increasing demand for 3D printing ceramics from multiple end-use industries.



Strategies implemented by Johnson Matthey for growth in Emission Control Catalysts Market



Johnson Matthey is a specialty chemicals business group operating primarily in Europe, North America, and the APAC. The company is a leading manufacturer and technology provider of efficient ECC in the world. It operates through four business segments, clean air, efficient natural resources, new market, and health. It provides ECCs under the clean air business segment. The company manufactures catalysts for vehicle exhaust emission control and catalytic systems for the reduction of emissions from industrial processes. It focuses on the development of ECCs for automotive such as gasoline and diesel operated cars, bus, trucks, and other vehicles, and the energy generation segment with 15 dedicated manufacturing plants for ECCs. The company has a presence in more than 30 countries, with 43 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Africa, and the APAC.



STRATEGIC CHOICES MADE



The company has adopted various strategies to expand its ECC business across the globe. Its strategies majorly include new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. The company has expanded its production capacity for ECC in recent years. The expansion will help the company to increase production and meet the requirements of China's auto market. This will offer Johnson Matthey a competitive advantage over other players. However, the company has witnessed a sales decline of 7% in 2020 under the clean air segment primarily due to lower sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has started recovering with an increase in sales by 16% as demand is increasing.



WEAKNESSES AND COMPETITIVE THREATS



Johnson Matthey is one of the leading players in the ECC market. However, the company is over-dependent upon the automotive catalyst. The other leading players such as BASF Catalyst, Umicore, and Cataler are involved in the production of stationary and automotive ECCs. As sustainability is a major challenge for most organizations, the company has to undertake efforts on the development of other types of ECCs.



KEY STRENGTHS/RIGHT TO WIN



Johnson Matthey has achieved technical, design, and development expertise in ECCs, precious metals, and fine chemicals. The company has a strong presence across Europe, North America, and is expanding in the APAC region. Johnson Matthey continues to invest in R&D to be a leader in the ECC market. It invested USD 221 million in 2020 for R&D to develop new technologies in the clean air segment. It has also invested significantly in manufacturing and expansions to meet the increasing demand for catalysts due to the stringent laws and legislations implemented by governments. In order to meet the increasing demand for ECC, the company is expanding its geographic reach through the acquisitions of local companies and the establishment of new plants in various regions.