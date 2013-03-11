Johnson Morgan & White Announces the Launch of Its Newly Redesigned and User-Friendly Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Johnson Morgan & White, a company that specializes in commercial debt collection, has just launched its redesigned and easy-to-navigate website. The new site now makes it easier than ever for clients to learn more about the wide variety of commercial debt recovery services the company offers.



As anybody who has ever tried to recover a bad debt on their own probably knows quite well, it can be a huge waste of time and money. Because credit criminals are becoming so adept at avoiding small business owners and their in-house collection departments, many bills are going unpaid. Unfortunately, the recent recession has made this scenario more common than ever.



In order to make sure that these uncollected fees are paid, many businesses are turning to the professional and knowledgeable services provided by Johnson Morgan & White. Thanks to the company’s worldwide network of commercial debt recovery experts and innovative tools, the firm is able to find even the slipperiest debtors and get their clients’ bills paid.



“At Johnson, Morgan & White (JM&W), we know that your clients have different reasons for becoming delinquent on their accounts,” an article on the newly-redesigned website noted, adding that while some are first-time commercial debtors that may be experiencing a temporary cash flow setback or an inefficient accounting pipeline, others may simply be unwilling to pay and are commercial credit criminals.



“We believe in tailoring a debt recovery strategy that’s just as nuanced as each of these unique situations. With our sophisticated credit research and forensic investigation techniques, we will discover all details regarding the debtor’s financial condition, giving us the information to make informed decisions about how to most prudently collect the account.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Johnson, Morgan & White is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read about the company’s effective debt collection services and in-depth research capabilities. Business owners who need help with commercial debt collection may call the company’s toll free number for help, or they may also sign up for a complimentary consultation by filling out a quick and easy form on the home page.



About Johnson, Morgan & White

Johnson Morgan & White offers a full range of business debt recovery services to aid in the recovery of commercial debt. The company’s debt collection services include forensic collections, background profiles, and other services to create a custom approach that will meet every business’ needs. While the company’s main debt collection agency is located in Boca Raton, Florida, its commercial collection agency provides business debt collection services throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.jmandw.com