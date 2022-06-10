Joi Ross Launches Her Live Internet-Based Radio Show and Podcast Called "Living Inside-out Today."

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2022 -- Joi is on a mission to help others gain freedom from societal conditioning that too often pushes us toward a life of looking outside of ourselves to acquire joy, fulfillment, and the peace we truly desire. Join Joi and her guests on this journey to mindset mastery providing simple steps we can take to develop habits and routines that will change the direction of our thoughts and in turn the direction of our lives.



Guests on the show include Stellar Award-Winning Gospel Artist and tv/radio host Lonnie Hunter, and Andre Farr, acclaimed Chairman and CEO of the Black Sports Agents Association and personal agent to All-Pro, Super bowl, and Olympic Gold athletes. Both amazing, award-winning men shared their personal transformation stories, the importance and role of maintaining focus and a positive mindset, and how they stay grounded and focused while living life in the public spotlight, among other things.



Joi's show broadcasts live on VoiceAmerica's network Thursday mornings at 9am Pacific/11a Central https://voiceamerica.com/show/4067() and all episodes are also available on all major Podcast platforms (search for "Living Inside-Out Today with Joi Ross" on your Podcast platform). She also posts video recordings of the shows on her website at https://joiross.com.



The purpose of the show is to encourage, uplift, and empower the audience to trust their intuition (or "inner voice"), quiet external voices trying to define them, embrace their true identity, and cultivate daily habits and routines to support them in being the best version of themselves.



The show is part of the VoiceAmerica Network, which is the #1 live internet-based radio network in the U.S. boasting 3.9 million listeners weekly.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



