Join a Speed Raceway Go-Karting League for the Ultimate Go-Karting Experience

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Speed Raceway's indoor go-kart racing in Horsham, PA, has leagues available for those who live to feed their need for speed. While being a solo racer means each winner gets to hold on to their bragging rights, being part of a team is an experience like no other — and it comes with countless benefits that are not available to solo drivers.



Racing leagues are constantly competing against each other to win glory and prizes. But, becoming the king of the track is no easy feat. Teams are constantly practicing to improve their skills. This is perfect for beginners who want to learn the tips and tricks on how to become a great racer, and for experts who need to brush up on their driving abilities. The best part is that teams get to practice and race at discounted prices. Speed Raceway donates five free races to all new leagues upon registration, while established leagues can split the cost between many members.



Becoming part of a team is also a great way for individuals to gain personal growth. Everyone must learn to work together, be open-minded to new ideas, stay dedicated to the events, and more, in order to come out on top. These are life skills that everyone can benefit from learning.



Those who are interested in joining a racing league in Horsham, PA, Speed Raceway's current team-racing location, must be at least 12 years old and 4'8" tall to be eligible to sign up. All further inquiries can be directed to Damian Connelly at Damian@gospeedraceway.com. Happy racing!



About Speed Raceway

Speed Raceway is a state-of-the-art go-kart racing facility that offers F1-inspired, electric racing machines. Their OTL STORM model go-karts are made in Italy by the world's premier electric kart manufacturer and offer up to 4,000 RPMs of straight-line speed. With convenient locations in Horsham, PA, and Cinnaminson, NJ, the raceway caters to beginners and avid racers alike.



Find more information by visiting https://speedraceway.com/ .