Join an Organic Produce Buying Club Today

When thinking about an organic produce buying club one thought rises up first in my mind and that is 'power purchasing'. One health and quality conscious person can drive to an organic farmer and get a fairly good deal but one representative from an organic produce buying club can get a fabulous bargain.



This concept is also a win, win and win situation. The individual buyer gets his or her organic produce at a better price and they don’t have to drive out to the farm. The organic farmer sells more produce so he wins too. The third winner is the guy or gal that hasn’t started buying organic produce because they couldn’t just drive out to the farm and buy it.



The second major thought that occurs to me is how an organic produce club might spark a grassroots movement. There is yet one more very large group of people that can turn into winners too. Those are the majority of people that aren’t yet aware of how superior organic produce is to the ordinary stuff in the grocery store. People joining the organic club would naturally be thrilled and tell their friends. Perhaps they would go even further in giving out sample tastes of the organic produce and that would increase awareness.



An increased awareness of just how healthy and flavorful organic produce is next to the standard grocer’s offerings would increases membership in the organic produce buyers club and demand from the organic farmer. This spurs more organic produce production and so on and so on. It could be like a healthy alternative product gone viral and that would be great for you, our society and the environment too.



The environment wouldn’t need to absorb so many chemicals. Stuff sprayed on non-organic crops is not all absorbed by the produce. It leeches into the soil and washes down into the watersheds. Chemicals can filter down into the food chain to disastrous effects and perhaps they are already putting an extra burden our health care system that we are simply not aware of yet.



Are we even kept informed of precisely what chemicals and additives are going into the produce in the regular grocery store? Fresh produce doesn’t require ingredient labels though they likely should. I recently bought a regular bunch of celery and I simply put it into my refrigerator where I checked it every day. That celery stayed fresh and crisp for a really long time. It stayed crisp and seemingly good for far too long to be even remotely considered natural. I was even in Asia at the time and the celery had been grown in California so over and above the extended time it spent in my fridge, the celery had to survive a journey half way around the world. What was in or on that celery to make it keep for so long? That information wasn’t on the bag.



I’m all for an organic produce buying club. Let’s have more of us banding together to enjoy the health benefits and the fuller flavors of organic produce while making organic produce more available for all to have. I’m game for an organic produce buying club grassroots revolution in basic foods.



And, so it would seem from the new organic labeling laws proposed and passed recently in Maine. The first labeling law for California, Proposition 37, was shot down by big business.



Small businesses had donated more than $5 million to support Prop 37.



However, the $5.5 million they raised for support pales in comparison with the major food businesses that had opposed the proposition.



Here's a list of food companies that advertised against Prop 37 and how much money they've contributed to oppose it:



Monsanto - $7,100,500

DuPont - $4,900,000

Pepsi - $2,145,400

Bayer - $2,000,000

Dow - $2,000,000

BASF - $2,000,000

Syngenta - $2,000,000

Kraft Foods - $1,950,000

Coca-Cola - $1,455,500

Nestle - $1,315,600

General Mills - $1,135,000

ConAgra - $1,077,000

Kellogg’s - $790,000

Smithfield - $684,000



Please remember these companies when you enjoy the food from your organic produce buying club. The only way to fight the good fight against the big food monopolies is to reject their goods and eat organic!



