Join Perpetual Fostering's Community of Foster Carers by Applying to Take Part in Our Skills to Foster Course

Bolton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Perpetual Fostering offers all prospective foster carers a six part training course when they apply to foster with the agency.



The supportive sessions are held on week day evenings and weekends and are planned to fit around any current commitments prospective foster carer may face in their day to day lives.



The training is designed to be as interactive as possible with both large and small working groups. The course aims to encourage participation and to engender a community spirit on which our fostering network is built.



Prospective foster carers will be asked to attend six distinct sections of the course, which include sessions on:



- Understanding what foster carers do

- Understanding identity and diversity

- Working within the professional caring community

- Understanding children in foster care

- Safe care and behaviour in the home – protecting children and foster carers

- Transitions – why and how children move on



The Skills to Foster course also provides a foundation on which post-approval foster care training will be built. If you are interesting in becoming a foster carer, contact Perpetual Fostering on 0845 346 1572.



About Perpetual Fostering

Perpetual Fostering supports carers who are passionate about improving the lives of children and young people in care.



We are an independent fostering agency which is part of the Perpetual Care Group – a professional social care organisation working with local authorities to develop tailor-made care packages since 1996.



For further information please contact:

Our team at Perpetual Fostering on 0845 346 1572



Perpetual Fostering

31 Chorley New Rd

Bolton

BL1 4QR

enquiries@perpetualfostering.co.uk