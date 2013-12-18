Join RPE and Raymark at the NRF Conference & EXPO RPE Booth #3521 - January 13 - 14 in New York City

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Retailers searching for integrated, end-to-end solutions to conquer retail challenges are encouraged to participate in information sessions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference & EXPO. During the EXPO, presentations on the Raymark suite of products will be featured focused on: Store Operations, Customer-centric Retailing, Retail Planning, Retail Inventory Management, Reporting and Business Intelligence. RPE, a leading retail consultant, will be participating in the EXPO taking place January 13 – 14, 2014 in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center along with Raymark, a leading software company.



RPE is a key Raymark partner offering retail consulting services, implementation and professional services for the Raymark product suite adaptable to a wide range of retail verticals and business models. All presentations will take place at the Raymark booth #719 with additional information available at RPE booth #3521.



On Monday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m., NRF attendees can learn why Raymark has been empowering retailers for 25 years with enterprise technology solutions. The presentation explains how Raymark software solutions help retailers succeed in omni-channel retailing for store operations, customer-centric retailing, retail inventory management and business intelligence.



At 10:00 a.m. on both January 13 and January 14, the presentation focuses on empowering associates with in-store mobility and improved retail store systems and the benefits of equipping store associates with mobile devices to build relationships and personalize the customer experience.



Later in the afternoon on January 13 and January 14, an overview of store operations, POS and Mobile POS retail store systems will be presented at 2 p.m. Retails will discover how they can gain an immediate return on investment by using Raymark POS and Mobile POS retail store systems. Raymark’s complete point of sale and back store operations solution was developed to improve efficiency for today’s customer-centric retailers by providing a 3600 view of the customer’s behaviors across all channels.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising planning and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE is a leading cloud computing consultant offering hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.