Join Some of Salt Lake City's Finest Vendors for an Amazing "Shop Local" Event

Sandy, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Salt Lake City’s award winning baker, Janell Brown, will be hosting a ‘buy local’ event August 15th from 7 to 9 pm at One Sweet Slice, 9305 S. Village Shop Dr., Sandy, Utah. The event will feature Brown’s amazing cupcakes at half-price, along with goods from local vendors, including SHY Boutique, Crafty Little You, Pelle Makeup & Skin, and Lu La Roe.



“We are very excited to be a part of this event. Showing people the wonderful merchants and goods that are available right here in town is a great way to spend an evening. Not only will there be great sweets, but there will be makeup demonstrations, jewelry, maxi skirts, and wonderful crafts to share.” – Justine Spencer, SHY Boutique



Janell Brown has not only won Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, but she was voted the BEST Cupcakes and wedding cakes in Salt Lake City. Vendors that are expected to be there include: SHY Boutique with statement necklaces, Crafty Little You with DIY wood projects, Pelle: Makeup & Skin demonstrating makeup techniques and tricks, and Lu La Roe featuring a wide variety of maxi skirts.



“'As a business owner I understand the importance of shopping local. By shopping local you support those that live in your neighborhood and those they employ. We are proud to host this event to help support other superb local businesses.” Janell Brown, One Sweet Slice



This is the first time this event is being held but it is scheduled to rotate between the South Jordan and Sandy locations every two weeks. This “treat” will be geared specifically toward women and will give them an opportunity to support local merchants and see what is available nearby.



About One Sweet Slice

One Sweet Slice is an award winning custom cake and cupcake shoppe located in South Jordan and Sandy Utah. In September 2011 they won the Food Network TV show Cupcake Wars (Star Wars episode) and also won Best of State for 2013 and Best of Utah by City Weekly 2013.



Owner Janell Brown started a hobby 9 years ago of decorating cakes. This hobby quickly turned into a talent and a business. As the cake requests increased, Janell's husband Trent designed and began marketing a website so customers could find basic information on the company and its products.



In 2011, due to all the demand, Janell and Trent made and decision to open their first store front in South Jordan Utah. As the brand of Janell and One Sweet Slice continued to grow, they opened their second location in Sandy Utah at Quarry Bend in April 2013.



With opening the two custom cake and cupcake shoppes it has allowed One Sweet Slice to offer gourmet cupcakes, brownies, cake pops, fruit tarts, cookies, eclairs, French macarons and other sweets to our customers. This has also given us the ability to make more birthday cakes, wedding cakes and other special event cakes. It has been an amazing experience, from opening our cake shoppe to winning the Food Network TV show Cupcake Wars and being voted Best of State!



Janell has been cake decorating in Utah professionally for over eight years. During that time she has made numerous wedding, birthday, corporate and special occasion cakes in the Salt Lake City area. She has also worked as an instructor for Wilton Enterprise, the industry leader in cake decorating.



Janell and Trent were married August 2002 and have 4 beautiful children. Janell is originally from Monticello, Utah and Trent was an Air Force brat moving around the world. They have lived in the Salt Lake City area since 2006.



