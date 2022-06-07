Join the Cybersecurity Writing Contest and Win a Big Prize!

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2022 -- Twingate is hosting a writing contest for you hackers to join. Grab the opportunity and show the world what you can do.



A cyberattack is a malicious attempt to access data, programs, networks, or systems. Cybersecurity software protects systems, networks, programs, devices, and data. It is also a safeguard against unauthorized system access. Effective cybersecurity minimizes the risk of cyberattacks.



Twingate is one of the best companies that creates a secure network between your servers, computers, and cloud instances. Twingate is excited to start the contest and meet you guys in person. There are a lot of talented people out there who are struggling to show their talent to the public that's why Twingate decided to host this certain contest.



Here are some guidelines and rules you should follow if you wish to join:

- You must be 18 or older to enter.

- Any original article about cybersecurity may be submitted.

- Winners will be contacted by email, so a Twingate account is required.



Who is eligible to participate in the contest?

As long as you are 18 and above you can join the contest. All you have to do is make a Twingate account and make sure to give all your best to win the contest! Through this contest, Twingate hopes to discover your talent and help you guys gain exposure.



Take part in a monthly prize pool for a thousand dollars by entering this contest. Your story can be about cybersecurity in any way. The best way to secure the internet is to share your expertise and stories about both offensive and defensive ways to secure it. In addition, you can discuss the latest incidents involving cyber security, interview questions, and philosophical discussions involving cybersecurity!



So what are you waiting for? Create an account on Twingate and let the cyber world know what you can do!



