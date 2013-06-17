Join the Lubeman Mobile Mechanic Facebook Contest for a Chance to Win

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Lubeman Mobile Mechanic has launched a month-long promotion wherein the winner will win one year's worth of free car maintenance services from the company. The contest mechanics are quite simple; all interested contestants have to do is take a picture of themselves that reflects how much they love their cars.



Lubeman Mobile Mechanic is one of the leading car maintenance service providers in Sydney, Australia. Based in Newton, the company has been providing high-quality car repair, maintenance, and services in the eastern suburbs and the inner west areas of Sydney for almost 13 years now. Lubeman became very popular in the area because they were one of the very few providers that could repair and maintain all models and makes of cars as well as handle commercial vehicles and fleets. Primarily because of the company’s reliable services, they are currently the preferred provider in the area.



The new promotion that Lubeman is sponsoring requires an individual to share the unique ways they love their car. Contestants simply need to hold a fan sign where viewers can read, in detail, what they normally do to take care of their cars, assuring it's in tip-top condition at all times. Simple practices and small thoughts can be written on a white board to indicate an individual’s love for their car. It could be as simple as the following statement written on the white board: “I love my car by parking it in a safe place all the time.” or “I love my car by changing oil whenever necessary.”



“We want people to share their practices on how they take care of their vehicles,” says Elvio Gonzalez, Lubeman Mobile Mechanic - Chief Mechanic. “The more people love their cars and submit it to regular maintenance checks, the more it will love you back. Taking care of your car assures you of great performance, less breakdowns, fewer repairs, and a lot of savings. We are encouraging everyone to join this promo. Entries will be accepted for the whole month of May.” The picture with the most likes will win the contest.



For more information about the Lubeman Mobile Mechanics contest, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LubemanMobileMechanic or Lubeman’s business website at http://www.lubeman.com.au/promotions/.



