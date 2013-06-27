Join Us at Our Booth at Engadget + Gdgt Live Event and WIN the COOKOO Watch

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Next week, June 24th - COOKOO™ will be present at Engadget + gdgt Live in New York .Come and check us out at our booth or join our contest!



When: Monday, June 24th (6:00pm – 10:00pm)

Where: 82 Mercer – Entrance at 76 Mercer St. New York, NY



Get a FREE Pass now from http://events.gdgt.com/



About the COOKOO watch

COOKOO, the connected watch, awarded the Platinum Winner of the prestigious A' Design Award 2013 is a new generation of smart watch. It empowers you to be in control of your connected life and allows you to control your iOS device remotely at a press of a button.



COOKOO watch is the world’s first designer watch that combines an analog movement with a connected digital display. Unlike the traditional smart watch, COOKOO watch does not need to be recharged. Its battery last up to 1 year.



COOKOO exemplifies simplicity by bringing you only what matters — through the easy to read icons that display the information you need — anywhere, anytime. The smart, user-friendly interface will easily keep you connected, help you prioritize and filter alerts, and allows you to manage your phone, apps, and social networks on the go.



BE IN CONTROL OF NOTIFICATIONS



You can select the alerts and notifications that you wish to receive on the watch and whether you want to be notified by an icon, a beep, or vibration. COOKOO notifies you of incoming calls, missed calls, Facebook's posts and messages, Twitter's mention, calendar reminders. Lately we added Email notification feature, simple create some rule in your mail box, you will only get notified of the mails that matter to you.



ALERT YOU WHEN YOUR DEVICE IS OUT OF RANGE OR RUNS LOW ON BATTERY



It reminds you to charge your iDevice when the battery is running low and alerts you when you’ve left your phone behind.



A PRESS OF THE BUTTON TO CONTROL YOUR IPHONE & IPAD REMOTELY



Along the COOKOO app, your COOKOO watch enables you to remote trigger the iPhone or iPad camera for still photo and video. Enjoy one-button remote music control, no more digging the phone when you are running or doing exercise. One-button Facebook check-in, allows you to share where you are in the fastest way. Tag a location on the Connected App’s map - later you can add notes, pictures, and even share your map with others.



FIND YOUR PHONE



If you know your phone is around but you just can’t seem to find it, simply press a button to sound an alert and locate it.



COMPATIBILITY



COOKOO watch is compatible with iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPad mini, iPad (4th & 3rd generation) or iPod touch 5 in order for COOKOO to work with the Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy. More devices will be supported in coming future.



Save the date we would love to see you there.



