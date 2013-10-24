"Joined-Up Local Government: Corporate Systems in Local Authorities" Published

New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "Joined-up local government: Corporate systems in local authorities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report summarizes the status of the UK public sector corporate systems within local authorities market. It is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time.
Introduction and Landscape
A new report by Kable Market Intelligence finds that UK councils spent more than GBP270m on finance and management software in 2012/13. But as central corporate functions have a key role to play in supporting major efficiency and transformation programmes - especially in assisting service leaders in aligning processes and resources to meet current and future requirements - demand for more modernised and integrated solutions will grow.
Although the market is mostly dominated by the larger and more established tier one suppliers such as SAP and Oracle, it is opening up for a range of alternative providers, as demonstrated by the recent successes of UNIT4, Advanced Business Solutions and MidlandHR.
The migration to more flexible cloud-based solutions will help diversify the market, and Kable's study has identified a growing interest among local authorities in 'as a service' models for corporate systems, with the majority of councils surveyed agreeing the market and solutions have matured sufficiently to be considered a credible alternative to on-premise systems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Key Market Issues
- Gain insight into the public sector ICT corporate systems within local authorities market in the UK.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Capita, Northgate, SAP, Civica, Unit4, Advanced Business Solutions, ABS, Kable, Advanced Computer Software, ACS, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, EGS, JCAD, Covalent Software, InPhase, LexisNexis, Microsoft, Agilisys BT, Arvato, Agresso, Serco, Cedar, MidlandHR, Figtree Systems.
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