Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Joint Pain Injections Market (Injection Type - Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, and Other Types; Joint Type - Knee and Ankle, Hip Joint, Shoulder and Elbow, Facet Joints of the Spine, and Other Joint Types; Distribution Channel - Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Joint pain is becoming a concern today. Majorly, obesity causes joint pain. Joint pain injections are used to reduce joint pain and inflammation. The report shows in-depth information about the joint pain injections market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Prevalence of Joint Disorders



The rising prevalence of joint disorders drives the growth of the joint pain injections market. The growing geriatric population which is more prone to joint pains contributes to the growth of the joint pain injections market. Obesity is also a major factor in joint disorders. The growing number of obese population stimulates the growth of the joint pain injections market. The rising incidences of arthritis and other bone-related disorders contribute to the growth of the joint pain injections market.



Research and Development in the Healthcare Sector Create Novel Opportunities



The insufficient treatment option available currently to cure arthritis promotes the adoption of joint pain injections in arthritis treatment. This propels the growth of the joint pain injections market. On the other hand, side effects associated with joint pain injections hamper the growth of the joint pain injections market. Moreover, research and development in the healthcare sector create novel opportunities for the growth of the joint pain injections market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Joint Pain Injections Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Anticipated to Have a Premium Share



Geographically, the global joint pain injections market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a premium share in the global joint pain injections market. The rising prevalence of joint-related disorders and the growing obese population in North America contribute to the growth of the joint pain injections market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global joint pain injections market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. With the rising geriatric population and growing awareness about joint pain in countries like India, China drives the growth of the joint pain injections market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global joint pain injections market.



