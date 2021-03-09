Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to reach USD 36.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing incidences of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders causing discomfort, weakness, and inflammation in joints like knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, and the need to treat them is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy leads to rising cases associated with joint disorders, particularly in developing nations, hence substantially driving the market growth of joint reconstruction devices.



Key participants include Nuvasive Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, and Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Others



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint replacement

Osteotomy

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America dominated the market for Joint Reconstruction Devices in 2019, due to variables such as the involvement of a vast number of market participants, the increasing incidence of joint diseases, supportive healthcare programs, and high patient disposable income. The North America region held approximately 42.1% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.0% market in the year 2019



Overview of the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Report:



Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Joint Reconstruction Devices industry



