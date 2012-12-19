"Joint Reconstruction (Hip and Knee Devices) Market to 2018 - Advanced Implant Materials, Innovative Designs and Improved Longevity Lead to Rise in the Number of Early Joint Replacement Surgeries" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Joint Reconstruction (Hip and Knee Devices) Market to 2018 - Advanced Implant Materials, Innovative Designs and Improved Longevity lead to Rise in the Number of Early Joint Replacement Surgeries" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Joint Reconstruction (Hip and Knee Devices) Market to 2018 - Advanced Implant Materials, Innovative Designs and Improved Longevity lead to Rise in the Number of Early Joint Replacement Surgeries" provides key data, information and analysis for the global joint reconstruction - hip and knee devices market. It examines the market and competitive landscape and trends for the knee reconstruction and hip reconstruction segments and provides comprehensive information on key trends and dynamics. The report also looks at the pipeline products in each segment and gives details of important M&A activity. It has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key market geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Market size data for the two joint reconstruction - hip and knee devices segments: knee reconstruction and hip reconstruction
- Annualized market revenue data forecast from 2011 to 2018 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the joint reconstruction- hip and knee devices market
- Information on the leading players and technologies in the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global joint reconstruction - hip and knee devices market
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the joint reconstruction - hip and knee devices market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions using the report's insightful and in-depth analysis of the global joint reconstruction - hip and knee devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Zimmer Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Biomet, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Germany Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- China Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Australia Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- France Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Japan Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Italy Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Canada Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Brazil Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others
- Mexico Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others