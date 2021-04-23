Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Further key findings in the report



In November 2020, Stryker Corporation announced that it had acquired Wright Medical Group N.V, which is a global medical devices company focused on extremities and biologics. Wright Medical is a world leader in the upper extremities, lower extremities, and biologics market.

Europe accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the global joint reconstruction market in 2019. Increasing demand for knee and hip surgery due to age-related challenges, increasing geriatric population in countries in the region, and rising incidence of sports- and accident-related injuries are other key factors boosting market growth. Major revenue contributing countries in Europe include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia.

Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction market are Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.



Joint Reconstruction Market Segmentation:



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:



Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shoulder

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Others



Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Joint Replacement

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Osteotomy

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers

Surgical Centers

Others



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Joint Reconstruction market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Joint Reconstruction market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



