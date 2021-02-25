Joint Reconstruction Market Size – USD 29.43 Billion in 2020, Joint Reconstruction Industry Growth at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – Increased usage of technologies in healthcare sector
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Joint Reconstruction Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Joint Reconstruction market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Joint Reconstruction market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Joint Reconstruction market
The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies.
Key players operating in the global joint reconstruction market are Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.
The global Joint Reconstruction market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Joint Reconstruction market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Joint Reconstruction market.
Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Shoulder
Knee
Ankle
Hip
Others
Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Joint Replacement
Arthroscopy
Resurfacing
Osteotomy
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Clinics
Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers
Surgical Centers
Others
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Joint Reconstruction Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Joint Reconstruction Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Joint Reconstruction Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Joint Reconstruction Market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Joint Reconstruction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Joint Reconstruction Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased investments in healthcare sector
4.2.2.2. Rising cases of fractures, and joint disorders
4.2.2.3. Rising advancements and developments in technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of research and development
4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled support staffs
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Joint Reconstruction Market By Joint Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Joint Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. Shoulder
5.1.2. Knee
5.1.3. Ankle
5.1.4. Hip
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Joint Reconstruction Market By Technique Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Technique Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.1.1. Joint Replacement
6.1.2. Arthroscopy
6.1.3. Resurfacing
6.1.4. Osteotomy
6.1.5. Others
Chapter 7. Joint Reconstruction Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.1.1. Hospitals
7.1.2. Clinics
7.1.3. Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers
7.1.4. Surgical Centers
7.1.5. Others
Continue…!
