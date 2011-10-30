JolidonFashion.com Announces Contest to Win a 2012 Designer Swimsuit

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2011 -- With summer ending and cooler weather beginning to set the tone for months to come, everyone is starting to put away their favorite swimsuits and pull out their sweaters and scarves. And although the chillier months have such benefits as hot chocolate, cozy jackets and the holidays, most people cannot wait until spring and summer to once again regain their sun kissed glow and lounge in their bikini by the pool or on the sand.



People can start dreaming about their next favorite bikini or monokini by entering the Jolidon Designer Swimwear Contest. The contest, which runs from now through May 15, 2012, encourages fans of the popular online swimwear boutique to submit a product testimonial and photograph of themselves modeling a swimsuit from Jolidon Fashion Swimwear. Three testimonials will be selected at random to receive a free 2012 Jolidon swimsuit.



Winners of the Jolidon Designer Swimwear Contest will be able to choose from the Jolidon Collection of 2012 swimsuits, which feature a feminine, fresh, modern and luxurious style. With a casual, refined and comfortable line, the Collection offers push-up designer swimwear.



The Jolidon Collection includes a selection of bikini tops ranging from simple sliding triangle to underwire push-up, halter, tankini and strapless bandeau styles. The Collection’s bottoms consist of styles such as moderate, boyshort, Brazilian or string tie coverage. In addition, winners can choose a designer monokini from the high-end Jolidon Collection.



According to JolidonFashion.com, contest winners will get to choose from a variety of high-end modern designer swimwear.



“Jolidon Designer Swimwear offers a refined, casual collection of European bathing suits for women who want to feel both elegant and body confident,” states the site. “With trendy designer bikinis, glamorous monokinis and vaporous summer dresses, Jolidon European Swimwear brings a new, dashing look to your beach attire.”



To enter, participants are asked to submit their Jolidon product testimonial and swimwear photograph to Info@JolidonFashion.com by May 15, 2012, 11 p.m. EDT.



