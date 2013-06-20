Jomac Ltd Reveals New Aluminium Truck Bodies

Carrollton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Operating successfully for more than two decades, Jomac Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of high quality service and mechanical trucks. Jomac’s USP lies in their choice of raw material – their most popular products are their signature truck made from aluminium.



Majority of truck manufacturers prefer steel to build their products. From the very beginning however, Jomac took the less-trodden path of using aluminium to manufacture their trucks and for very good reasons. Aluminium truck bodies have a number of advantages over their steel-bodied counterparts. It is an extremely pliable material and can be moulded into a variety of shapes with great ease – Jomac manufactures trucks for wide range of purposes and the metal has, time and again, proved to be the model construction material for every requirement.



Aluminium’s flexibility however does not come at the cost of its strength. The metal is also highly durable, far exceeding the toughness of steel, and can survive under extreme duress. In addition, aluminium is not susceptible to rust which makes it ideal for exposure to moisture and water. For vehicles such as trucks, which are usually employed for heavy-duty travel in extreme conditions, aluminium thus makes for the perfect body.



In addition, aluminium is also a metal that gives the customer optimum value for their money. A much lighter metal in comparison to steel, it makes for transport vehicles that weigh far lesser than traditional trucks. Lighter trucks consume less fuel and with Jomac’s trucks you will certainly end up saving a great deal on fuel costs in the long run. After all, not everything superior costs the moon.



Jomac became familiar with the merits of aluminium early and realized the immense potential of making use of the material in order to manufacture their trucks. The decision has borne extremely positive results since the very beginning – today, Jomac’s aluminium trucks have a loyal fan following, their clients ranging from military bodies to large-scale corporations. Besides aluminium truck bodies, Jomac has also utilized the material in manufacturing cranes and other equipments to excellent results. Jomac prides itself in its ability to provide high-quality aluminium trucks and delivery equipments to cater to every heavy industrial requirement.



About Jomac

Jomac manufactures aluminium trucks, providing customers with transport vehicles that score both in terms of price and quality.



