Jon Bokenkamp, - the Personal Creative Journey Behind NBC's Hit Show "the Blacklist" with Jon and Kathy Bokenkamp on the Dr. Pat Show - Talk Radio to Thrive By!™ with Guest Host Dr. Julie Krull

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Jon Bokenkamp will join guest host Dr. Julie Krull on the, The Dr. Pat Show,” Jon Bokenkamp, creator and writer of the hit show “The Blacklist”, will explore the journey and choices of balancing life, family, career, and creative genius with Jon and Kathy Bokenkamp. Learn how this non-traditional path is reaping success for the creator of NBC's New Hit "The Blacklist" and his family. Tune in on Thursday December 19, 2013, streamed live, from 8-9am (PT)/ 11-noon (ET) on VoiceAmerica’s Empowerment Channel (http://voiceamericaempowerment.com / ) or to Dr. Pat’s Host Page at http://www.voiceamerica.com/voiceamerica/vshow.aspx?sid=1041



Jon Bokenkamp is creator, executive producer/writer on TV’s #1 New Show The Blacklist on NBC. This show has had a massive success so far, and is all anyone is talking about. This action packed thriller stars James Spader, Megan Boone, and Harry Lennix.



A native of Kearney, Nebraska, Jon Bokenkamp is the creator of NBC’s new drama series “The Blacklist.” His feature film work includes this year’s thriller “The Call” for Halle Berry and TriStar Pictures, an adaptation of the serial-killer novel "Taking Lives" for Angelina Jolie and Warner Bros. Studios, and “Perfect Stranger” for Halle Berry, Bruce Willis, and Columbia Pictures. He has collaborated with such directors as Tony Scott (“Top Gun”), William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”), and Joe Carnahan (“The Grey”). Bokenkamp attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney before graduating with honors from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. In addition to his work in television and feature films, Bokenkamp serves as Executive Director of the World Theatre in Kearney.



About The Dr. Pat Show

“The Dr. Pat Show – Talk Radio to Thrive By!™” airs live on Thursdays at 8 am Pacific/10 am Central/11 Am Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. To access the show, log on at http://voiceamericaempowerment.com. All shows will be available in Dr. Pat Baccili’s Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://voiceamericaempowerment.com. Contact Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About The Dr. Julie Show

All Things Connected airs live on Tuesdays 12pm pt / 3pm et on http://www.Transformationtalkradio.com. The Dr. Julie Show will explore the interconnection of life – within our selves, spirit, humanity, nature, and the sacred whole of creation. Dr. Julie is joined by visionary leaders and change-makers from around the world, to explore what's emergent with the environment, spirituality, relationships, health, the arts, education, and the evolution of consciousness. Recognizing breakdowns lead to breakthroughs, The Dr. Julie Show will journey through infinite possibilities; expand into human and social potential; and find beautiful beginnings where endings leave off. Weekly segments with David Ison and the Chakra Sound System will provide an opportunity for listeners to deepen into integration and wholeness. Join Dr. Julie Krull and explore All Things Connected – reclaim your creative power, restore natural balance, and make the connections that will revolutionize your world.



About Dr. Julie

Dr. Julie Krull is a visionary and contemporary spiritual teacher, called to facilitate global change by assisting individuals, groups, and organizations to create an evolutionary shift of consciousness. She shares a collective, illumined vision that is opening hearts, expanding awareness, connecting humanity, and transforming lives. Dr. Julie is an artist, mystic, writer, healer, speaker, and generous spirit. But it is said, "her most prolific calling would be as a midwife, ushering in the new consciousness and the evolution of the soul."

Dr. Julie's 30-year career combines the pragmatic wisdom of Western psychology with a myriad of spiritual practice, mindfulness, a deep understanding of energy and mind/body medicine, and an acute awareness of emerging social forms. She blends her intuitive and visionary gifts with a passion for creative self-expression and experiential learning. This unique combination empowers clients, groups, organizations, and audiences from all over the country, to develop intentional conscious living, by learning to still the mind, open the heart, expand awareness, and live a genuine, co-creative life. Her passion is working with individuals, organizations and teams who are ready to co-create transformational change and social synergy, using universal law, nature, and spirit as essential guides. She offers a number of pathways to cultivate resonance, coherence, and the integration of unitive consciousness.

Dr. Julie is a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner with a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology. She has had extensive training in the evolution of consciousness, Christian contemplative traditions, Centering Prayer, Buddhist Psychology, Christ Consciousness, meditation, energy studies, holistic health, and Mind/Body Medicine. She provides a variety of programs and services including face-to-face, phone and on-line counseling, consulting, coaching, and classes to assist clients in their exploration of health, spiritual practice and Co-Creative Living. Dr. Julie is a Board Certified Professional Counselor, Reiki Master, Certified Verititas Labyrinth Facilitator, Spiritual Director, and Certified Wellness Coach. She is the founder of the Generative Alliance Network, evolving consciousness and organizational practices through the employment of generosity and heart/brain coherence.



About The VoiceAmerica Network

The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmericaNetwork, contact Jeff Spenard, President of internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com.



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