Jon Keller Brings Advance Online Property Search to Ann Arbor, MI with Custom IDX Solution

07/01/2014 -- Broker Jon Keller of J Keller Properties, LLC and IDX, LLC has teamed up to revolutionize the way Ann Arbor, Michigan home seekers search for properties online. IDX Broker software is synced to the search page Keller hosts, creating a comprehensive database of Ann Arbor Area MLS (AAAMLS) listings available to home seekers. Keller's clients can now quickly and easily experience a dynamic online real estate search without ever having to leave the convenience of the IDX-enabled website Keller hosts.



Five unique search functions have made it monumentally easier for real estate seekers to focus their search of the AAAMLS database. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches retrieve only the most relevant listing data and properties for each individual home seeker and their real estate needs. Advanced searches even give potential Michigan buyers the tools to specify the subdivision, scenery, flooring and schools they desire from a home. These search parameters can be saved and utilized in future visits to Keller’s website, or used as the basis for automatic email notifications directly from the AARMLS. IDX Broker software has even enabled a search alert that notifies home seekers when a property that matches their saved specifications is listed online, saving Keller and his clients’ valuable time.



An administrative login page gives Keller one convenient page to access all of the behind-the-scenes tools and features of his IDX-enabled website. From here, Keller can manage and maintain all of the aspects of his website that are customizable with his IDX solution, including the tools to edit the CSS and global wrappers of his page. By customizing these features, Keller can create a recognizable brand for his website and simplify the look, layout and design of his page. IDX Broker has forever changed the way Keller does business online, making it easier than ever to transform his real estate website and its functionality.



About Jon Keller

“J Keller Properties opened its doors shortly after Jon received his B.A. in English from the University of Michigan. His interest in property management was sparked while living in student housing and working in town for a large property management firm. He went on to get his Real Estate license and opened a full service property management company in early 2008. His dedication to his work, his clients, and his tenants has turned J Keller Properties into a respected and reputable firm in just a few short years. Jon is a licensed Broker and oversees the Property Management and Brokerage divisions of J Keller Properties.”



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit www.idxbroker.com.