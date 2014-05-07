Jon Nelson Looks to Raise $95,000 via Indiegogo to Develop the Market for Brain Fuel PLUS - the Ultimate in Brain Nutrition

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- It is estimated that as many as 80% of people around the world have some form of neurological challenge; whether it's something small like the inability to stay focused for long periods of time, something more serious like always feeling stressed out, anxious, depressed, or not able to sleep, or something much more severe like dementia or Alzheimer’s.



Designed to help maintain healthy brain function, Brain Fuel PLUS is the first and only product available anywhere that combines thirteen of most powerful ingredients to help feed, support, and maximize healthy brain performance.



Three capsules of Brain Fuel PLUS each day can help:

- Support cognitive function.

- Support a healthy memory.

- Help the body copy with stress and anxiety.

- Help promote a positive mind and mood.

- Help promote better sleep.

- Support focus and mental clarity.

- Help fight free radical damage.

- Much more.



Their goal is to give $60 Million to Alzheimer's Non Profits and this is possible with 1 million individuals monthly using Brain Fuel Plus for their Brain Health.We are building a Network of 50,000 Physicians and Pharmacies who will offer Brain Fuel Plus.



The company’s focus currently is developing their network of physicians and pharmacies that market for them to their patients and customers. The way we reach physicians/pharmacies is through target marketing to them. The bulk of their funding request will be used to develop this market.



They are also giving $5 on every bottle sold to various Alzheimer's non profits. The goal is to have 1 million individuals using Brain Fuel Plus every month for their brain health.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1rWF208