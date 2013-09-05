Jon Yenesel Mortgage Resources Now Offers Financing for Manufactured Home Loans

Parsippany, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Jon Yenesel Mortgage Resources is now offering financing for manufactured home loans applicants who are find it hard to get the source for their financing needs with their factory-built homes. Those who are looking for ways on how they get enough financing should trust the skills of Yenesel when it comes to such needs.



Since it is known that there is certain misinformation and misconceptions with the industry of manufactured housing and getting the help of an expert, will help a manufactured housing owner to get the financial assistance options that they can use for such homes. With the expert financing services that the team can provide, there is no doubt that people can get the best financial assistance services for them.



What the Yenesel team can provide is updated information and exceptional customer service regarding the assistance needed by clients with their manufactured homes. The manufactured home loan team is comprised of professionals that can provide solutions and answer your question about the manufactured home loan process. Aside from providing such services, there are also other financing services that can be requested from the team. People can expect that the team can handle all of the financing problems that they may have for their homes.



Since the team is now offering financing services for manufactured home, clients are assured that they can get the services of professionals to handle their problems.



Jon Yenesel Mortgage Resources is a team of professional mortgage and lending individuals under the leadership of Jon Yenesel, who are providing impressive customer service for all of their clients.



For more information about the new services that the company is offering, feel free to visit them at http://www.hopatcongmortgageguy.com/manufactured-home-loans.html. Those who have inquiries can choose to send in their emails at jyenesel@afrmortgage.com or just contact Mr. Yenesel at 973-810-2058.