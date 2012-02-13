Jonathan Bixby Partners With Clean Green Nation in Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Jonathan Bixby, a green professional based in Westminster, Colorado.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Bixby will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Bixby will be charged with providing Colorado residents with pertinent energy information about Westminister sustainability efforts, as well as other eco friendly topics throughout the state. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will also be a key touching point for his blog due to its location within the state. Homeowners looking to go green will find all of this and more when they work with Bixby.



“This is an exciting market and I live in a wonderful place and time that is growing in understanding and interest in the development of renewable resource energy,” says Bixby. “The potential is just coming of age in our cultural awareness, and our economic concerns are an impetus to the development and implementation of even the "small" choices that can have big impact. I think Clean Green is an excellent resource for knowledge and products that will help drive this industry forward.”



In addition to providing green products and energy efficiency upgrades, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"The rapid growth of this area in the past decade has caused many communities to research and develop renewable energy programs to supplement the traditional resources that are abundant in our state,” explains Bixby. “We have plenty of sunshine, and while not as much wind as our northern neighbor, we do have a fairly dependable supply of it. It is fairly common to see solar powered traffic signage, wind turbines and PV panels.”



Bixby will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://jonathanb.cleangreennation.com.