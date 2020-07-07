Jonathan Hammond, Shamanic Practitioner, Joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Jonathan Hammond, teacher, energy healer, shamanic practitioner and spiritual counselor, will join Dr. Paula Joyce on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Thursday, July 2nd at 8am Pacific to explain why the current upheaval on the planet is important and how we can heal ourselves and thereby heal the world with powerful Shamanic tools. Indigenous peoples foretold the upheaval and chaos the planet is experiencing now as part of a worldwide shift into higher consciousness. Leaders, teachers, healers and lightworkers are being prepared to usher in, as Jonathan says, "new ways of being—ways that include cooperation, generosity, sustainability, compassion, and love." To do so, one must first attend to their own healing. Jonathan explains "…Shamanism is not 'spooky' or 'other-worldly.' It is a practical, down-to-earth, spiritual path that was designed to help us learn to live and love well." It helps to transform our thoughts, intentions, and beliefs into ways to heal ourselves. These tools can be used to heal trauma, pain, and dysfunctional patterns, achieving wholeness, harmony, and an openness to love. As co-creators of the world, one can then energetically spread the love to others and the world.



About Jonathan Hammond

Jonathan Hammond is a teacher, energy healer, shamanic practitioner, and spiritual counselor. Before beginning his work in holistic health and spirituality, he had a career as an award-winning actor appearing on Broadway and on television. A graduate of Harvard University and the University of Michigan, Jonathan is an Interfaith minister and certified spiritual counselor. He also holds certificates as a Master Teacher in Shamanic Reiki, in Cherokee Bodywork, in Ho'oponopono and is an ordained Alakai (leader guide) through Aloha International. He teaches classes and gives lectures in Shamanism, Energy Healing, Spiritualty, and Huna at the One Spirit Learning Alliance in NYC, the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies and other major venues around the world. His first book is The Shaman's Mind: Huna Wisdom to Change Your Life. Please visit him at www.jonathanhammond.com.