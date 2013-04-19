Jonathon Cornell Is a Proven Winner with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- In 2005 Cornell, then 17 years of age, stormed onto the sprint car scene, registering ten 305 wins and in 2006 grabbed 18 feature wins including a win at Knoxville Speedway and an incredible 33 top fives out of 35 races. A move was made into the 360 sprints in 2007, and accomplishments included setting a new 8-lap track record at Knoxville Speedway, the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”



In 2008, Jonathan grabbed 12 victories, claimed a track championship at Double X Raceway, was 2nd in points at LA Raceway, was 3rd in points at Lake Ozark Speedway, and narrowly missed a championship with the Winged Outlaw Warriors (WOW) series, finishing second and garnering Rookie of the Year honors. Jonathan was also named 360 “Favorite Driver of the Year”.



While taking 360 Rookie of the Year honors at Knoxville Raceway in 2009, he led the division in feature wins (3) and feature laps led (34) along the way. In 2010, Jonathan captured the track championship at State Fair Speedway and the points championship at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2011.



2012 saw Jonathan grab 10 Feature wins along with claiming the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) Warrior Region Championship. You can follow Jonathan Cornell with Champion Racing Oil at http://jonathancornellracing.com/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com