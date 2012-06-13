Jones Beach Theater Is Just a Click Away at JonesBeachTickets.org

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- As summer arrives, many New York State residents and tourists are now planning to visit the area’s parks. One of the most well-known New York parks is the Jones Beach State Park, home to the Jones Beach Theater. This theater has been a venue for numerous events and concerts since the 1930s, and it continues to be a popular destination for both tourists and New York natives. There is one website, called JonesBeachTickets.org, that is providing these visitors with all the useful information on Jones Beach Theater that they need.



Jones Beach Theater is steeped in history, and by visiting the website, tourists can learn about the theater’s interesting past:



“The Jones Beach Theater is a part of the Jones Beach State Park. The Jones Beach Theater was originally known as the Jones Beach Marine Stadium. It was built in the early years of the 1930s. The stage is separated from the audience by a body of water. Tunnels that run underwater allow for transport from the shore to the stage. Underground elevators also exist to move scenery and stage equipment,” JonesBeachTickets.org explains.



At JonesBeachTickets.org, visitors can find information on tickets as well as a Jones Beach Seating Chart that will allow them to visualize where they might be sitting during events. In addition to showing visitors all the different sections of the amphitheater, this chart also provides details on the layout of each section. In the Tickets section of the website, visitors can find dates, times and links to buy tickets to see their favorite bands and festivals.



JonesBeachTickets.org also gives advice on the nearby dining and hotel options that are available to visitors of the amphitheater. The website features a variety of restaurants and hotels to suit all tastes and budgets. Because there are numerous ways to get to the Jones Beach Theater — including car, bus, taxi, shuttle and train — the website also provides information on all the transportation options and parking details for the venue.



JonesBeachTickets.org allows visitors to enjoy their trips to the Jones Beach Theater knowing that they are fully informed.



About JonesBeachTickets.org

JonesBeachTickets.org is a website that provides visitors with useful information on the Jones Beach Theater. The Jones Beach Theater is located within the Jones Beach State Park, which has received 500 million visitors since its opening in 1929. Many of those visitors have enjoyed stage shows and concerts in the Jones Beach Theater. JonesBeachTickets.org gives those visitors details about Jones Beach Theater events, tickets, the amphitheater seating chart and nearby hotels and restaurants.



For more information, please visit: http://www.jonesbeachtickets.org/