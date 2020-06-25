Jonesalid.com for Authentic Dried Fish Online in Bulk Quantities

Bangkok City, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Jonesalid.com, leading wholesalers of the most popular Gourami fish in Bangkok are now featuring a wide product range for their customers. Also famous as the Dried Fish in Bangkok, this fish is cleaned, processed, cooked in a hygienic environment following all the food safety precautions. Customers can now order Driedfish Online in bulk. Fresh raw fish, raw materials of fried gourami, sun-dried gourami in 4 sizes, fish slid without fishbone, gourami fish fried ready to eat, crispy gourami fish ready to eat, salted roe, gourami fish chili paste and fresh snakeskin fish raw materials are the products readily available. Also featuring are gourami fish sausages, hill dipping sauce, red hot gourami fish chili dip, etc. One can make restaurant style dishes with these different versions of gourami fish and dried fish online. Retail and wholesale, customers can buy fresh, clean export grade quality fish from these suppliers.



To place an order for Driedfish in Bangkok visit https://jonesalid.com/



About https://jonesalid.com/

Exim Thai Trading Co. Ltd. Based at Thailand, Bangkok is a wholesale fish factory that offer Gourami fish from real farmers from Bang Bo. They deliver bulk orders with controlled cooling, no preservatives and in vacuum seal packs, fresh, clean and safe.



Contact



Mr. Gazz – Exim Thai Trading Co. Ltd.

Address: Thailand, Bangkok

Phone: 02-0266126

E-mail : gassunlocker@hotmail.com

Website: https://jonesalid.com/