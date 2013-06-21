Jonny Bowden's Unleash Your Thin Reviews All Positive - Should They Be?

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Unleash Your Thin by Jonny Bowden has been released and it is gaining immense popularity. But just because this is one of the internet's number one selling diet programs does not automatically make it good. So is Unleash Your Thin good or is it just another scam diet that will leave one with all of the weight one had before he/she started?



Before we get into covering the program fully it's a good idea to note that there are complete Unleash Your Thin Reviews on the internet that provide all of the details of the program. In this article though, we're going to cover the basics and layout what all is included.



When one buys Unleash Your Thin from Jonny Bowden the package includes the following four parts:



#1 - A 130 page book entitled Fat Burning Blueprint. This is the main book that lays out the guidelines and teaches one how to lose unwanted fat and how to keep it off for good.



#2 - A 77 page book entitled Craving Crusher Action Guide. This book focuses purely on how to control and master one's cravings so that there isn't a feeling of "dieting" for the rest of one's life.



#3 - A book entitled 10 Minute Meal Guide. This lays out each meal (optional - one may choose his own meals) and includes a shopping list and recipes.



#4 - A Membership to Jonny Bowden's private forum. Having a support group is a tested and proven way of reaching one's goals. This community is a very positive and encouraging one.



NOTE: There is an option of getting a PDF eBook or a printed book for these.



In addition to the main four components one also has the option of getting an audio download called Bulletproof Your Mind.



Click here to visit the official website



With all of these components, Unleash Your Thin really is a complete program. But who is Dr. Jonny Bowden and should he be giving diet advice?



Dr. Bowden's credentials are certainly complete.



"Dr. Jonny Bowden, PhD, CNS (aka "The Rogue Nutritionist") is a nationally recognized expert on accelerated fat loss, nutrition and health. He’s a board certified nutritionist with a PhD in nutrition, a master’s degree in psychology, has earned 6 personal training certifications and has written 9 books." - Unleash Your Then website.



In addition to those staggering credentials, Jonny Bowden has also been featured on Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS as an expert in his field. He has also written for The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Time, Oxygen and many other magazines with household names.



All-in-all Unleash Your Thin by Jonny Bowden is a quality program and results are sure to be had. In fact, the program even comes with a 60 day money back guarantee.



Click here to learn more about Unleash Your Thin



About Unleash Your Thin Reviews

UnleashYourThinReviews.org is a website dedicated to highlighting the most important aspects of the Unleash Your Thin program by Jonny Bowden and covers some personal experiences of using the program.