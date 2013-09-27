Jooy.com Will Launch as a Simple Shopping Cart Platform

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- A mobile-friendly online store creator by the name of Jooy.com will soon launch to consumers and sellers alike who are looking for a “super simple shopping cart” to buy and sell products. The fully customizable site is minimalistic and packed with appeal. “We’re so excited to launch this online platform because we know it will help people create their own independent shopping cart easily. The site will provide an engaging free service to sellers who want to display their products and then sell them to the global audience.” said Michelle Yip, Senior Manager, Jooy.com.



About jooy.com

Equipped with full layout design customization the online platform is due to launch at the end of the year. Hoping to excite both sellers and buyers the developers promise to notify all site visitors when the online platform is officially launched. However, visitors must sign up now on Jooy.com. “Our simplicity is what will set us apart from other online shopping cart platforms. We intend to offer exceptional customer service and stay true to our hallmark of simplicity in aesthetic design, in E-Commerce and in software.” said Michelle Yip.



For more information visit http://www.jooy.com. To connect on Facebook visit http://www.facebook.com/JooyStores