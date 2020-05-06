"Jord Cleaner," a New All-Purpose, All-Natural Cleaner, Now on Kickstarter

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Made with all-natural ingredients, Jord is a new household cleaner harnessing the properties of all-natural ingredients like corn extracts, coconut oil extracts, and mineral salts to create a powerful cleaning solution and biodegradable experience. Friendly for home use around children or pets, Jord has no hidden toxins or chemicals and is challenging traditional cleaner products with its practical, all-natural approach.



Now on Kickstarter, support Jord as it prepares to go to production. Available as a concentrate for use in daily life, it comes with three suggested dilution ratios to make creating a heavy-duty, all-purpose, or window cleaner easy and flexible. To get cleaning, just mix the concentrate with water in a spray bottle. Without harmful chemicals or toxic additives, Jord manages to still clean a variety of surfaces with fresh aromas and antibacterial effects, including traditionally tough bathrooms, ovens, or stovetops, and sensitive tabletops, windows, or electronics.



By choosing to sell only concentrate, Jord is demonstrating its commitment to creating a sustainable cleaner by cutting down on environmental waste and the detriments of traditional production and shipping methods. Today, most household cleaners already contain at least 80 percent water, so Jord manages to still deliver real value straight to customers with a concentrate-only approach, while simultaneously empowering consumers with the flexibility to make a cleaner for any purpose and of any strength.



Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support Jord, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early July 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sambell/jord-clean



Supporters around the world can back Jord by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as AU$5. But for a pledge of AU$13 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including Jord concentrate and tester spray bottles. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Jord

Jord is a new brand of all-natural, all-purpose cleaner that prioritizes effective cleaning and sustainability. Created by two dads from Melbourne, Australia, Jord cleans tough and sensitive areas without harmful chemicals or toxins.



