Jordan & Lebanon Insurance Report 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Jordan & Lebanon Insurance Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Key Insights And Key Risks
At first glance, it is obvious that many of the weaknesses that are common to (almost) all the national insurance markets of the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region feature in Lebanon and Jordan. Neither is a particularly large market in absolute terms - nor will either ever be so. In both countries, there are literally dozens of undersized insurers, focusing mainly non non-life lines. They are lacking economies of scale, access to capital and ability to write risks without buying a lot of reinsurance. Life insurance is under-developed. Insurance laws may have become outdated.
Nevertheless, as of late 2012, there are obvious strengths, which are not necessarily shared by the other MENA markets. First, foreign capital and know-how is thick on the ground in both Lebanon and Jordan. In no particular order, Allianz, AXA, Chartis, Sogecap, Munich Re and Zurich each have a presence or an affiliate in at least one of the two markets. MetLife Alico is the dominant player in life insurance in Jordan and may well be so in Lebanon as well. Several of the key regional insurers - such as MedGulf, Libano-Suisse and Arabia Insurance - are based in Lebanon even if they are mostly underwriting risks in other countries in the region. Interestingly, the largest insurer in Jordan - Arab Orient - is an affiliate of Kuwait's Gulf Insurance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
More crucially, the active trade associations - ACAL in Lebanon and JOIF in Jordan - are working with the regulators to resolve the easily identifiable problems. In both countries, the insurance laws are being modernised. ACAL is advocating changes that will compel insurance companies to become members - and is promoting training and professional development of brokers. ACAL's members are also collaborating through the Motor Risk Centre to improve information on motor risks and to combat fraud more effectively. The regulator in Jordan is looking to introduce a number of compulsory lines - which will provide new opportunities for insurers. In both cases, the regulators have indicated that, in principle, they would be supportive of industry consolidation.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Estonia Insurance Report 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Caribbean Insurance Report 2013
- Brazil Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Russia Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Romania Insurance Report Q1 2013