"Jordan Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- BMI View: Despite the surge in mobile subscriptions in Jordan during H112, BMI expects the rate of growth to slow in the second half of the year and the remainder of our forecast period, through to 2016, as a result of increasing market saturation and deactivation of inactive lines. We expect the broadband sector, driven by the growing popularity of wireless access technologies such as 3G and WiMAX, to be the bestperforming sector in terms of revenue and subscriptions growth during our forecast period.
Key Data
- After a 7.9% q-o-q surge in mobile subscriptions in Q112, growth slowed to 0.6% in Q212 as the result of net losses reported by second-ranked operator Orange Jordan.
- At the end of Q212, over 57% of broadband connections in the country were using a wireless connection, according to TRC data.
- The fixed-line market declined by 1.8% in H112, compared to an 11% decline during the same period in 2011.
- Mobile ARPUs remain under intense downward pressure despite the rapid take-up of 3G services, with average market weighted ARPU falling by 11.3% during H111.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Jordan moved up one place to ninth position on BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings table for Q412, although there was no change to the country's aggregate score. Jordan scores below the regional average in the Industry Rewards, Country Rewards and Country Risk categories of our ratings table. However, significant government interest and, often times, interference in the telecoms sector in many countries across the region place Jordan above the regional average in the Industry Risks category.
