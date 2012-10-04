Jordco, LLC Launches Nola Deals Now! - Instant Mobile Coupons Service, in the New Orleans Metropolitan Area

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Jordco, LLC launches the Nola Deals Now! instant mobile coupons service for the New Orleans metropolitan area. By texting GETNOLADEALS to 72727 users receive local deals, free goods and tremendous discounts sent directly to their mobile phones to redeem at businesses in the New Orleans, metropolitan area. This green discount initiative removes the need to walk around with paper coupons. These offers are sent directly to mobile phones for instant redemption at the local merchants.



"This is a great way for people to save money on a myriad of products and services in the New Orleans area," said Nick Kindrick, managing partner, Jordco, LLC. "Our initial tests have been very successful. Local businesses pay a small fee to send out their mobile coupons to the people who have indicated that they are interested in getting the deals. We typically text 5 to 7 deals a week to our subscriber base. To redeem the deals, you just go to the merchant and show them the coupon on your phone. It's free to sign up. You just text GETNOLADEALS to 72727 and wait for the deals to be sent out to your phone."



CTIA-The Wireless Association® notes that 97% of text messages are read within five minutes of receipt. Experts believe that the SMS text messaging industry will only continue to grow as more and more people adopt newer and more powerful mobile phones. Smart businesses are taking notice and incorporating SMS advertising into their strategies.



“Our local business clients already market to their own customers using our SMS messaging services.” said Kindrick. “But the Nola Deals Now! instant mobile coupons service allows them to access potential customers not already in their databases. They love it because the customers get the coupons and they show up at the businesses literally within minutes of us sending out the deals. It’s almost like instantly drumming up business when you have a slow day.”



So far, the businesses have been pleased with the service and the subscribers have been ecstatic about the deals.



Jordco LLC specializes in mobile SMS, social media strategy and consulting. The flagship service allows businesses to deliver perfectly timed offers to customers with a 99% read rate.



The ability to track specific campaigns makes it possible for businesses to know exactly where to put their important advertising dollars. To find out more, visit http://NolaDealsNow.com or text NOLALEADS to 72727.



Contact:

Jill Taylor, Media Relations

Jordco LLC - Nola Deals Now!

jill@noladealsnow.com

504-684-5214