Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. Seamlessly Blends Styles to Help Clients Get What They Want by Working with What They Have

At Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. we welcome difficult design tasks and believe that the challenge of blending two design styles is merely an opportunity to create a new style that completely compliments the home owners desires and needs. A home we recently worked on in Cleveland, OH presented just this challenge and we broke the mold, proving Tuscan and Modern can blend beautifully together.



The owner of this property wanted a kitchen that fit his life style and needs. As a busy doctor, the client wanted a contemporary kitchen where he could prepare meals and entertain friends without losing the Tuscan charm of the home. We were honored to be selected as the home interior designers on this project and think we did a pretty amazing job with it. Our focus was to take the traditional finishes you might expect and use them with a more contemporary flair.



While the modern, stainless steel appliances will make the kitchen much more user friendly for our client, the real focal point in the room is the 12 foot statuary marble raised top bar. The bar and carved legs were cut from one piece of solid marble in Italy and shipped to the Ohio for installation in this amazing kitchen.



Spaces like this really show how styles and needs can be blended to create a beautiful and functional space. This kitchen was recently entered into an interior design competition that is being held by Wolf /Sub-Zero and we are excited to hear the results when they are announced in March!



While an award from the Wolf /Sub-Zero design competition would be wonderful, Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. takes the most pride in our customer’s satisfaction and that busy doctor in Ohio couldn’t be happier! If you are looking to blend two styles, update a space to increase functionality or want to put a new spin on the home you love, our Miami interior designers are the people you should call. Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. can help you take your space to the next level.