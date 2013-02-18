Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. Sees Large Rooms as a Creative Opportunity and Welcomed Challenge!

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Working with homeowners who are looking to improve their current space, design the perfect home from the ground up or make decisions about a newly acquired home is a large part of the interior design work we do in Miami at Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. On occasion we are given the opportunity to provide interior decorating services for model units in Miami and we love these projects!



900 Biscayne Bay is a 63 floor building in the northeastern part of downtown Miami. The building features 62 units that range in size from 925 sq. ft. to 5,650 sq. ft. The luxury property features 24-hour security, valet and concierge service. It also features a beautiful pool, private pool deck for hosting gatherings and a screening room that can seat up to 50 people.



The model penthouse Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. is currently working on will feature floor to ceiling windows that cover the entire wall of the living room and dining area offering unparalleled views of the bay. To complement the bay’s natural beauty our Miami interior decorators have selected a pallet of creams, grays and orange as a surprising accent color. Low profile seating limits the obstruction of the homeowner or visitors view of the bay and minimalist lighting keeps the attention on the windows.



Working with a large open space like the one featured in this penthouse requires creativity in the designer’s ability to define spaces without walls. Our Miami interior designers have created four distinct spaces in the large room. There is a more traditional living room area with low couches and a flat screen television. A meeting space was created around a beautiful round glass table and anchored by a contemporary chandelier. A space for more intimate conversations is defined by a couple of chaise lounges and a beautiful rug. Finally a dining table is set near the kitchen allowing easy, comfortable dining for 8. That’s right our designers we able to take one room and create four spaces!



If one is having difficulty working with a large space, Jorge Castillo Design, Inc. may have just the ideas one needs to create beautiful, defined spaces in the home!