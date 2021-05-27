JorporOnline.com Offering Online Supervisor Training Management Courses

Saraburi, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- JorporOnline.com is pleased to offer online supervisor training management course and safety officer courses in Supervisor and Executive levels. There are exclusive safety at workplace training programs online with special focus on occupational health and safety. The international standard teaching curriculum is recognized worldwide by OSHA, ANSI and certified by Department of Labor Protection and Welfare. JorporOnline.com is presenting the latest safety training courses for 2021 at a limited period 30% discount.



As part of the safety training, participants will learn the techniques and concepts provided by professional trainers with hands-on experience. At the end of the course, every participant will understand how to perform their jobs with safety and accuracy. They will also be allowed to practice using safety equipment that meets international standards. A team of trainers are present to provide close guidance during the process. Several aspects such as first aid, working with chemicals, fire watcher, driving a forklift, working with scaffolding, danger of loud noises, working with electricity, crane operation, working at heights and many such topics are covered. All the courses required by law are offered here online on Zoom platform with convenient schedules.



Jorpor Online is a division of SAFESIRI and a Thailand based center for Safety Officer Management level courses offering various courses including supervisor training management, safety at work training and many others.



