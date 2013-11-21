"José Mourinho: The Rise of the Translator" Book and eBook Now Published

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Leading sports publisher Bennion Kearny is delighted to announce the publication of José Mourinho: The Rise of the Translator by Ciaran Kelly, in both print and ebook formats.



As José Mourinho watched his star-studded side limp out in the Champions League semi-finals for the third-year running in 2013, it appeared as though The Special One had lost his stardust. His tumultuous three-year reign as Real Madrid manager came to an end shortly afterwards, yet, there remained a once unthinkable avenue and safe haven for rejuvenation: Chelsea Football Club. José Mourinho: The Rise of the Translator vividly details the José Mourinho story.



From growing up in a Portugal emerging from dictatorship, and struggling to live up to his father’s legacy as an international goalkeeper, it details José Mourinho’s extraordinary journey: the trophies, tragedies and, of course, the fall-outs. Starting out as a translator for the late Sir Bobby Robson, Mourinho has come to define a new breed of manager, with his unrivalled use of psychology, exhaustive research, and man management providing ample compensation for an unremarkable playing career. Mourinho has gone on to become one of the greatest managers of all-time.



From Porto to Chelsea, and Inter to Real Madrid – the Mourinho story is as intriguing as the man himself. Now, a new challenge awaits at Stamford Bridge. Covering the Mourinho story to October 2013 and featuring numerous exclusive interviews with figures not synonymous with the traditional Mourinho narrative.



About Ciaran Kelly

Ciaran Kelly is a fledgling football writer from Galway, Ireland. He holds an NCTJ-accredited Masters in Sports Journalism from St Mary’s College, Twickenham as well as a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from NUI Galway. The author of Johan Cruyff: The Total Voetballer, Ciaran has contributed to FourFourTwo, the Southwestlondoner newspaper, and cfcuk fanzine. He has also written a popular weekly feature with backpagefootball for the past three years. Ciaran has interviewed a range of high-profile figures, including Bertie Ahern, Eamon Dunphy, and Brian Barwick.



About Bennion Kearny

Bennion Kearny is an independent publisher based in the United Kingdom that publishes expert-written books for general audiences. Other recent sports publications include:



The Successful Golfer: Practical Fixes for the Mental Game of Golf by Paul McCarthy and Marc Jones



The Way Forward: Solutions to England's Football Failings by Matthew Whitehouse



Saturday Afternoon Fever: A Year On The Road For Soccer Saturday by Johnny Phillips



Media Enquiries

Please direct all media enquiries to Adam Walters [Adam at BennionKearny.com]

Bennion Kearny Ltd

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Staffs, ST10 3AE, United Kingdom.