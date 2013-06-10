JosefDolls.com Launches Promotional Campaign for Birthday Angels Doll Collection

Harbor Beach, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The world is currently on a constant mission to find gifts that hold personal meaning and sentimental value for the recipient. Infants and children rapidly outgrow clothing. Children tend to quickly lose interest in popular fads and toys. The few playthings they actually hold dear for a long period of time generally wear out or become damaged. In an effort to meet the growing public demand for gifts guaranteed to provide beautiful memories that will span a lifetime, JosefDolls.com has launched a campaign to promote awareness of their exclusive line of Josef Original Dolls.



Pam Semp, spokesperson for JosefDolls.com, explained, "Our commemorative Josef Originals keepsake collection is the gift that will grow with our customers' beloved baby girls through the years. Inspired by original designs from Muriel Joseph George, each of our figurines is created with utmost attention to detail. Crafted from ceramic with lovely 24k gold accents, these dolls celebrate each year of a daughter, granddaughter, niece or other loved one's life. The initial piece in our Birthday Angels Collection is the Josef New Baby Doll. Adorned in a little pink dress with "new baby" emblazoned in gold along the hem, this dainty, 3" tall baby girl holds her tiny rattle and wears a little pink bow in her hair. Our line includes a new doll celebrating each birthday through the age of 21. This final installment in our collection stands 6 3/4" tall. Draped in a lovely lavender gown, she displays her special birthday package tied with a shiny gold ribbon. Our little angels grow with the little angels in our customers' hearts, and will allow any little lady to carry a lifetime of memories with her as she builds her own life."



Semp continued, "The tradition does not end with our birthday collection, though. Continue the memories with our Wedding Dolls Set, which includes the bride, groom, flower girl and ring bearer dolls. All 4 members of this set are crafted with our unique level of detail and our characteristic gold accents. Customers may also be interested in our birthday club. Membership in this club ensures a new doll will automatically be sent to their loved one each year on her birthday. We offer package sets for those who may have gotten a late start or missed out on part of their collection. These charming, graceful pieces not only create fond memories; they can be passed down for generations, creating a story to be remembered by the owner, her children, her grandchildren and beyond."



About JosefDolls.com

Born during the mid 1940's, Josef Original Dolls reflect their creator, Muriel Joseph George's, love of children, animals, family structure and much more. While the original line commemorated birthdays, musical talent and a number of milestones in a young lady's life, Birthday Angels and the Wedding Dolls set are currently the only collections still in production.