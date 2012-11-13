London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- According to the International Energy Agency, future projects to glean energy will be increasingly threatened by such water shortages. However, Joseph Adir SuperFrac CEO and Co-Founder insists that energy production companies will have to overcome these problems by becoming more creative in order to better glean energy as the population increases and water demands become more severe.



With global water resources dwindling which are needed for energy production, energy companies are encountering growing competition and the need to utilize better technologies to survive.



Resource watchdogs such as the Parish-based International Energy Agency are finding that the demand for water used in producing energy is increasing twice as fast as the actual demand for that energy and will continue to do so through at least 2035. Joseph Adir Facebook suggests that the energy industry’s demand for water coupled with booming population growth means that resources will increasingly grow scarcer, sparking intensified competition and affecting existing and planned operations. Companies which produce energy will be forced to advance in technologies that better utilizes dwindling water resources or be forced out of business.



In a recent interview, Mr Joseph Adir Megawatt Power CEO provided an example of such technological advances by conveying that his company, Megawatt Power, has proposed supplying six state-of-the-art mobile power plants. These GE TM2500+ plants would be able to produce 26.5 megawatts of power from jet, diesel, or gas fuels. What’s more, Joseph Adir United Kingdom goes on to say that their new Rolls Royce technology has the potential of saving the country fuel costs upwards of $30 million a year.



More advanced technologies mean more efficient use of scarce water supplies, thus reducing the severity of the problem. Energy costs will also be kept at bay since rising water costs would ultimately be passed on to the consumer. The more efficient the process for extracting energy with minimal water usage, the less costly the energy for the consumer advises Joseph Adir UK.



This will become even more critical as the population soars to over 9 billion people by the year 2050. Demands on water supplies for basic living will invariably increase, causing aquifers to shrink. This problem is being further compounded by advances in erratic climate change. Companies such as Megawatt Power and Superfrac are being forced to take decisive actions now on how they will more efficiently utilize decreasing water supplies in the future says Joseph Adir director.



Additional advancements in energy production and technologies can be found by visiting Joseph Adir Twitter or Joseph Adir LinkedIn



About Joseph Adir Twitter

Joseph Adir is based within the UK and Europe. His field is energy and technology. Joseph adir megawatt and joseph adir superfrac are ALIAS.



tobybaxter278@gmail.com



http://www.josephadir.co.uk/