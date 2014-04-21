Joseph and Phyliss-Francis Wigfall to Join Susan Ortolano on Conscious Soul Mates Monday, April 21st on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- On Monday, April 21st at 2 PM PST on Conscious Soul Mates host Susan Ortolano, M.A., PCC, CMRC will be looking at the important decision that couples face to become parents or to not become parents. Susan and her guests will discuss the topic of parenting in today’s world, including:



- What happens in a relationship and marriage when children come into the picture?

- What is a relationship like without children?

- How do couples make the decision to become parents or to not to become parents?



Join Susan as she discusses her personal journey as a married woman with no children, and meet her special guests Jospeh Wigfall II, and Phyliss Francis-Wigfall as they discuss the variety of experiences they have had as parents and how they keep their love alive through it all.



Conscious Soul Mates Broadcasts Live every Monday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Past episodes and podcasts of the show can be accessed at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2308/conscious-soul-mates.



About Joseph Wigfall II

Joseph Wigfall II is a Life Coach, Case Manager, a dedicated husband and a loving father. Compassion, motivation and determination are what Joseph uses to help others “Awaken” their potential and realize their life purpose. Joseph believes that everyone has the “right stuff” in them but needs some guidance to access it. Since 2000, Joseph has been counseling and coaching adolescents and adults with drug addictions and mental illnesses. Joseph taught classes and ran groups on Substance Abuse Addiction, Prevention and Treatment. Currently, Joseph is providing coaching and case manager services to severely mentally ill and dual diagnosed adults on the island of Oahu, in Hawaii. Additionally, he provides Life Coaching to professionals, business owners, teachers, active military, veterans and others through the company, Awakening Lives. Joseph is a Certified Life Coach, has B.A. in Sociology, and a certificate of Substance Abuse & Addictions from the University of Hawaii.



About Phyliss Francis-Wigfall

Phyliss Francis-Wigfall, MA, PCC is a Professional Certified Coach, Executive & Leadership Development Coach and Trainer. Phyliss believes that people can learn how to transform themselves into powerful Leaders and Visionaries, while maintaining balance in their personal lives with their families. For the past 20 years, Phyliss has been facilitating seminars and motivational programs, and providing Coaching for corporate executives, entrepreneurs, mental health professionals, private and public school students and administrators. She has also worked in the mental health and teaching professions and works through her company, Awakening Lives (http://www.awakeninglives.com). Phyliss is the Lead Trainer and Executive Director for the coach training school, Coach For Life and co-developed and co-facilitated Coach For Life’s Executive Coaches training program in India. She also has an M.A. in Spiritual Psychology from University of Santa Monica and a B.A. in Sociology from UC Santa Barbara.



About Conscious Soul Mates with Susan Ortolano

Conscious Soul Mates with Susan Ortolano offers real tools, education, skills, and understanding, for singles, couples and everyone in between to master the art of successful relationships. With dismal divorce statistics and people just cohabiting with one foot out the door, many singles feel alone, not knowing why they haven’t met the right partner, while many couples perpetually struggle in the most important area of life: love.



Through Susan’s humor, compassion, and intuition you'll learn to have a more conscious, successful relationship. Discover how to improve your skills in the areas of communication, conflict, intimacy, finances, and overcoming unexpected challenges, while understanding the relationship stages everyone experiences with steps to navigate them consciously. Most importantly, learn to uncover your own personal issues, patterns, stories and beliefs that prevent you from experiencing your own self-love as you discover how to live your own great love story.



Conscious Soul Mates Broadcasts Live every Monday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Past episodes and podcasts of the show can be accessed at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2308/conscious-soul-mates.



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