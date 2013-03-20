JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. - Free Leaders & Gutters

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. provides clients with the best value home improvements among all Brooklyn roofing contractors. The company is currently offering a great deal that includes free leader and gutter service.



The deal is offered with every GAF 5 part roof system or full house vinyl siding project (minimum 1,200 square feet). Contouring foam insulated siding panels are used for the full house vinyl projects. JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. offers a variety of reliable, cost effective home upgrade and remodeling services.



The company specializes in exterior projects including roofing, stucco, siding and stone. Residential and commercial roofing projects are completed using the highest quality roofing materials. Lifetime craftsmanship warranties are included with roofing installation. Certified crews will communicate clearly and leave installation sites clean after service. The company is also licensed, bonded and insured.



Other Brooklyn roofing contractors may guess at project prices and give clients inappropriate estimates. The professional estimators at JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. will take the guess work out of estimates and provide higher quality service to clients. The company focuses on working within budget to provide clients with the best value services of all Brooklyn roofing contractors - queens roofer



JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. has been family owned and operated since 1984. The company is proud to serve Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. Over the years the company has grown on its reputation for outstanding customer service, quality of work and integrity. The company works diligently to earn the trust of clients and maintain lasting working relationships.



Rave customer reviews attest to the quality of service provided to clients. Call (866) 948-0201 for a free home improvement consultation with the experienced, friendly staff of JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. You can also get updates by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and YouTube.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Toll Free: 866-948-0201

Local: 718-948-0201

Fax: 718-948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

http://www.acjremodelinginc.com/



Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island NY, 10312



Locations:

49 Elizabeth Street

Staten Island, NY 10310

1146 East 92nd Street

Brooklyn, NY 11236