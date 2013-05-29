JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. Receives Superior Service Award

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. has received the 2012 Superior Service Award from Angie’s list. This prestigious award signifies a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction unequalled among other Brooklyn roofing contractors.



Crews are highly trained and skilled at installing roofing, vinyl siding and outdoor exterior products. Lifetime craftsmanship warranties are provided with all installations, and the company is licensed, bonded and insured. The highest quality materials are used on all projects for optimal results. Crews meticulously clean jobsites after service.



Client testimonials praise the honesty of owner Joe Santillo and his crew. Clients receive attentive service and fair estimates for projects. Clients have also highlighted the precision with which crews operate, and satisfaction with the work performed. Santillo and his crew go the extra mile to meet customer needs and exceed their expectations.



Free consultations are available to help design roofing, siding or outdoor exterior projects. No obligation inspections allow clients to ascertain the services needed without any cash outlays. JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. can assist with windows, seamless gutters, sheetrock and doors among many other types of household repair work.



JOSEPH ASHELY ACJ Remodeling Inc. - roofing company Brooklyn - also won the Superior Service Award from Angie’s list in 2010 and 2011. This company has a long track record of customer satisfaction, and has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing and remodeling business.



To learn more about the superior services offered by JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. please visit http://www.acjremodelinginc.com , or call toll-free (866) 948-0201. Free inspections and consultations for roofing services are available. Improve the quality and appearance of roofing by calling today.



