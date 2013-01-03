Joseph George Jewellery Helps in Searching for the Perfect Ring

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- It's no secret that Australian brides want their wedding day to be as perfect as possible. Increasingly, more women are choosing to work additional hours and even second jobs in order to save extra money for their wedding day. Meanwhile, the average cost of an Australian wedding has soared to nearly $50,000, a figure that is more than the yearly income of the majority of Australians.



Even with their devotion to saving more money, many brides-to-be are discovering that they simply cannot afford all the luxuries they had hoped for when initially planning the wedding. Inevitably, things must either be eliminated or replaced, with less expensive choices made in order to work within a budget. While this planning stage is often very stressful, it is important not to rush through it. As a matter of fact, often if a little more thought is given to a problem, then a solution will present itself.



One idea is to simply shop around for a better deal. Fortunately, while it is understandable that every detail should be perfect, not every problem is solved by spending more money. In fact, quality items can readily be purchased at discounted prices. The key is finding these deals. Lower priced wedding rings, for example, are available from Joseph George Jewellery in Melbourne. Unlike many jewellers, Joseph George customizes wedding rings to order, which means that customers have more flexibility when choosing a ring within their price range.



There is a particular satisfaction that brides-to-be feel when they realize that money can be saved without compromising quality. Sticking to a budget doesn't mean you have to settle for substantially less. Thousands of dollars can be saved by simply comparing different companies and their prices. Wedding rings purchased from Joseph George Jewellery, quality wedding accessories and supplies are available at reasonable prices.



The good news is there is no better time to get married than today. According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, the divorce rate within Australia has dropped to a ten year low. Couples are enjoying a relatively stable economy where they can work and pursue happiness together unencumbered with the levels of stress that often tear marriages apart in other nations. With this in mind, you shouldn't postpone a wedding due to a limited budget. If money is an issue, consider the tips listed above and look for cheaper options. From wedding rings to wedding favours, there is always money to be saved by going the extra mile and researching options.



Interested folks may visit http://www.josephgeorge.com.au



Joseph George Jewellery

Shop 2/257 Collins St

Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone: 03 9654 4899

http://www.josephgeorge.com.au/