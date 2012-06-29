Joseph Jewelry Offers a Unique Custom Ring Design Service to Seattle Residents

Seattle-Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- To many people, marriage represents the ultimate commitment. Engagement and wedding rings symbolize the importance of marriage, yet many couples feel overwhelmed when shopping for rings. These couples do not know where to turn to find the highest quality rings that fit within their budgets. They need a jewelry expert to guide them through the process and help them to design their dream rings.



That is why so many residents of the Seattle and Bellevue, Washington area are now talking about Joseph Jewelry. This jewelry design specialist is offering a unique custom ring service to clients on its website.



The Joseph Jewelry website explains what makes the custom ring service so special: “You will be working with a team that has over 70 years of experience in the jewelry trade. From autoCad designers to wax carvers to stone setters, you will have access to the best talent possible. You can be assured that to whomever you talk, you're getting the right answers and best advice.”



The Joseph Jewelry website features a “design your own ring” custom ring builder that gives clients the unique opportunity to design rings and jewelry online. Clients will work with Joseph Jewelry’s jewelers and designers in order to craft high-end pieces that also fit within their budgets.



In addition to a tradition of craftsmanship, these jewelers are supported by state-of-the-art computer software that allows them to expertly design unique pieces. Clients who design rings online will even receive free quotes and drawings of their custom rings.



Clients who want to browse through rings that have already been designed will find many different engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces at Joseph Jewelry. The website features collections such as Kirk Kara, Vanna K and Dora. Clients can also discover Joseph Jewelry’s wide selection of colorful gemstones, with the option to browse by gemstone type, color, shape and month of birthstone.



Visitors to the website can also read about Joseph Jewelry’s repair and restoration services, custom hand engraving and appraisal services. They will see that this jeweler provides a full range of services to meet all needs.



Because Joseph Jewelry wants to ensure that their clients are well informed, the website provides several guides that will help visitors to select engagement and wedding rings. These guides explain all the possible shapes, cuts, clarities, colors and carats available for diamonds as well as how to choose a metal and how to custom design a ring.



By visiting the Joseph Jewelry website, clients will find all the information they need to select the perfect engagement and wedding rings as well as other high-end jewelry.



About Joseph Jewelry

Joseph Jewelry is a premier jewelry design specialist in the Seattle and Bellevue, Washington area. Clients of Joseph Jewelry work with custom jewelry designers to design their own custom engagement and wedding rings as well as unique high-end jewelry. Owners and designers Joseph and Danny Boukhalil have a combined 45 years of experience in jewelry making. They offer a wealth of information in jewelry making and have a vested interest in the client’s shopping experience. Their goal is to forge relationships that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit: http://www.josephjewelry.com/