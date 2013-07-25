Joseph M Now Stores Ladies Black Matlock Quilt International Jacket at Affordable Price

Darlington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Joseph M, a premier designer boutique and emerging ecommerce store, now stocks and offers the most varied of women’s and children's designer clothing ranges, including the season's hottest trends.



The company stocks ladies quilted jackets and ladies quilted coats in numerous different patterns, designs and color combinations. For example, it stores a Ladies Black Matlock Quilt international jacket and an asymmetrical quilted belted biker style jacket with belt, branded Barbour press studs and zip pocket fastening.



The leading fashion designer and the company's fashion expert stated while addressing the media, “Here at Joseph M, we offer a fabulous range of designer ladies wear including designer clothing, shoes, bags and accessories that will keep you looking and feeling your best for every occasion and for your parties.”



He further adds, “We provide some of the most gorgeous pieces from a selection of leading fashion lines including Matthew Williamson, Alice by Temperley, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, and Current/Elliot. With us, you can be ensured to take home the best and the most beautiful range of clothing and accessories – adding perfection to your look.”



Joseph M also stores and offers the most exclusive fashion apparels for kids within its kids section. The kid designer clothing available at their store are from the leading brands like Barbour kids, Chloe, Boss, Ugg, Burberry, Timberland, Paul Smith kids, Little Marc Jacobs, Saltwater Sun sandals, amongst others.



About Joseph M

Started as a small business in 1997, Joseph M is a family owned company lead by Pat and his daughter Vickie. They work together to run Darlington's premier designer boutique and it's forever expanding e-Commerce store. At both their boutique store and online, one can find an extensive collection of designer shoes, bags and accessories which are of high quality, on trend and at competitive prices along with kids designer clothing. It stocks many fabulous women's designer ranges such as Barbour, Barbour Gold label by Temperley, Issa, Matthew Williamson, James Lakeland, Unisa shoes plus many more.



To know more visit: http://www.josephm.com



Contact:

Joseph M

12 Grange Road

Darlington

Co. Durham

DL1 5NG