Joseph Orason Features California Home Listings Directly Onto Professional Website with IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- IDX, LLC and Joseph Orason have brought a new IDX solution to the San Jose, California area real estate market. IDX Broker software now syncs directly to the website of Orason, extracting raw listing data from the MLSListings Inc. (MLSListings) and displaying it seamlessly on the IDX-enabled search page Orason hosts. Now, California home seekers can experience and dynamic, time-saving, online real estate search from the convenience of the website of Orason, thanks to IDX Broker software.



Advanced search features, such as style, school district, architecture and view, allow home seekers to scan and narrow the MLSListings Inc. on their terms. IDX Broker software even gives potential buyers and clients of Orason the ability to sign-up for automatic email notifications, alerting them when properties that match their request are listed online. Orason and his IDX solution also make it monumentally easier for buyers to save their search specifications for later use, once again simplifying the entire online property search process. He can also add a slideshow feature that rotates his active listings in real-time, while the buyer is reading his web page. He is able to customize the size of the container, size of the images, font family, font weight, font decoration, background color, border style, font size, font style, font color, border width and even border width. He can even control the fade feature in order to speed up or slow down his customized slideshow.



Orason receives his own IDX enabled login page, where he can easily and quickly handle all of the administrative tasks associated with managing his real estate website. As a dedicated realty professional, Orason can customize his website to meet every real estate need for his clients and other San Jose area home seekers. His IDX solution even gives Orason the ability to simultaneously market his listings by creating RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML codes, in addition to growing his business, thanks to the IDX-enabled client lead generation systems his behind-the-scenes page boasts. IDX Broker software has truly transformed the online real estate market for Orason, his business and his clients.



About Joseph Orason

Joseph Orason is a real estate agent with Intero Real Estate Almaden of San Jose, California.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.