Joseph Plazo Exposes 3 Secrets of Web Rockstars

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Everyone loves an authority online business – the greater the perceived authority, the more likely the enterprise will edge out the competition. That easily translates to massive bottomline profit for its owners.



Lawyer Joseph Plazo exposes at the Marco Polo Gateway three explosive authority-building methods utilized by crack online marketers. The convention is free of charge and will be held on July 27, 2013 at 3pm in the afternoon.



“One secret involves leveraging the power of behemoth www.w3c.org. Known as the World Wide Web Consortium, w3c.org is the grand daddy of all online properties- older than google and expectedly a Pagerank 10. It is easy to get ranking power from w3c.org for no cost- all it takes is consummating a bit of service that won’t take more than 10 minutes of you time.”



At this convention, Joseph Plazo reveals the exact w3c.org authority method used by savvy branding experts since 2003. From past performance, the technique renders a totally new site into an authority within 5 days. The site gets indexed within 24 hours after the application of the method.



"The convention addresses more than w3c.org" says lawyer Joseph Plazo, Ph.D, a well-known digital marketer. “Social media , web2.0 and user-generated content gets thrown into the mix for a comprehensive internet marketing plan.”



Dubbed, "Forging Authority Battleships", the convention is an initiative among well-known marketing gurus at the WarriorForum and DigitalPoint. Mr. Plazo will co-present with some of the biggest names in the IT industry.



37 year old Joseph Plazo is a recently-minted lawyer from the Ateneo, pro-bono business mentor and top corporate executive who worked for several IT-enabled enterprises including VMC, Exceed Global Corp, AIG and MMPI. Mr. Plazo tucks a doctorate and masters in business administration under the belt in addition to e-business certification from the EC-Council.



"I believe that marketers can hit branding Nirvana if they follow the 80-20 rule. Focus on the core set of techniques that bring 80% of the results. Then everything falls into place."



To illustrate the power of renegade marketing of the 20%, Joseph Plazo partnered with British national Paul Lynch to deliver a free online seminar exposing a loophole that drives amazing human traffic without paid advertising. The free video can be accessed here: http://ragesocialmedia.com/jointventurepartner.html



